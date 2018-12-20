Second Thursday Putnam Update
As four-star offensive lineman and Clemson priority target Will Putnam of Tampa (Fla.) continues to near his afternoon announcement, we have more to release in this second A.M. update.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Buy a new annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, using the promo code 50Clemson, and get 50% off your first year's subscription!
Code: 50Clemson
Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!
Offer valid through January, 9, 2019
Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson