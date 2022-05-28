Seeing is believing in recruiting

When Nick Eason made his introductory visit with the media a couple months ago, he shared an insight into his personality that sort of fascinated me when applied to the current state of college athletics.

He said one of his strengths as a coach will be his recruiting because he can get along well with anyone and cultivate fruitful relationships with not just prospects but their families as well.

A question worth asking: Given that we're not even a year into NIL and it's already very much pay-for-play in many cases, how much does salesmanship and relationship even matter anymore?