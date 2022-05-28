Seeing is believing in recruiting
When Nick Eason made his introductory visit with the media a couple months ago, he shared an insight into his personality that sort of fascinated me when applied to the current state of college athletics.
He said one of his strengths as a coach will be his recruiting because he can get along well with anyone and cultivate fruitful relationships with not just prospects but their families as well.
A question worth asking: Given that we're not even a year into NIL and it's already very much pay-for-play in many cases, how much does salesmanship and relationship even matter anymore?
It's really not that hard to see a time in the future where the thrust of recruiting consists of just a number and not the legwork that goes into a coaching staff selling a prospect on attending a particular school. Remember when Chad Morris spent his vacations in Georgia watching Deshaun Watson play basketball? That time spent was figurative currency, but now we're in the age of literal currency dictating where players go.
That said, it seems overly pessimistic from this corner to suggest that relationships won't still matter even as college football becomes a decidedly more transactional endeavor.
