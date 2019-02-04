THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Alabama was fatigued? Really?

Initially we weren't going to make an issue of Josh Jacobs saying the Crimson Tide was fatigued entering the national championship against Clemson.

After all, it's one player. And any individual player can say something zany without it being close to representative of the collective sentiment of his team.

But we've since heard some Alabama-based voices, including a Tuscaloosa radio station, giving credence to that line of thinking.

How nutty is this? Is it based on the age-old belief that the SEC is a murderous grind that leaves teams totally spent, even after almost a month off between the conference championship and the CFP semifinal?