Shane Beamer Talks Clemson

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer addressed members of the media during his weekly news conference, this time to discuss the Gamecocks' upcoming matchup with Clemson.

The Tigers (8-3, 6-2) opened Sunday as a 14-point favorite over the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5). Over the last 48 hours the line has been holding steady at 11.5 points.

The two teams will meet in Columbia on Saturday in a game set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, televised by the SEC Network.

