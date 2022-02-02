National Signing Day is here.

So too, genuinely, is a little suspense.

As Larry wrote yesterday, in this observer's eye, the last time Clemson had comparable drama going into the February signing day was four years ago when five-star receiver Justyn Ross and four-star corner Mario Goodrich were still on the table.

Different circumstances, admittedly. Ross' choice stood to shock the recruiting world, which made our BBQ tease even more effective reporting. We also had gotten strong indications Clemson had fended off UGA and LSU for Goodrich.

This year, there isn't a headliner still out there the magnitude of Ross.