Signing Day Insider Notes
National Signing Day is here.
So too, genuinely, is a little suspense.
As Larry wrote yesterday, in this observer's eye, the last time Clemson had comparable drama going into the February signing day was four years ago when five-star receiver Justyn Ross and four-star corner Mario Goodrich were still on the table.
Different circumstances, admittedly. Ross' choice stood to shock the recruiting world, which made our BBQ tease even more effective reporting. We also had gotten strong indications Clemson had fended off UGA and LSU for Goodrich.
This year, there isn't a headliner still out there the magnitude of Ross.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news