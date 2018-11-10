The Tigers' division-title hopes felt safe and sound no matter what Saturday night, even with them entering the locker room at halftime up a mere six points.

Until you remembered that the defense was making the trip, too (maybe ESPN's Desmond Howard needed reminding).

An actual close game was so far in this team's rear-view mirror that it was OK to wonder how they might deal with another one, this time in foreign confines.

Seemed like a somewhat reasonable question, given how easy they'd made it for themselves since late September -- and also given the frigid conditions that were in store for their trip to Chestnut Hill.

If hell or Boston froze over and Clemson actually found itself in a close game, how would the Tigers respond?

When you have a defense that's as punishing and unforgiving as this one, it's the most comfortable single-digit lead you could ever imagine.



Ten years ago, Clemson scratched and clawed and held on for dear life to give Dabo Swinney his first win as interim coach.

The only late-game suspense in this one centered on whether the players would douse their head coach with enough Gatorade to commemorate a fourth Atlantic Division title in a row.

Winning merely one division title seemed like a pipe dream in 2008, but now it seems as automatic as the sun coming up.

Yep, Clemson is going back to Charlotte for the ACC title game. And the defense will not be on the ROY Bus for that trip.

The 27-7 score didn't approach the utter humiliations Clemson inflicted on its previous four opponents. But the Tigers sufficiently demoralized Boston College by completely stifling its offense.

To win, you must score. And one score off a first-quarter punt return was not going to be enough.

Clemson out-gained Boston College 424-113 and had 19 first downs to just eight for the Eagles.

Boston College is known for its physicality in stature and style, but Clemson's defensive line utterly overwhelmed the Eagles at their own game. Behind them, the linebackers and defensive backs owned the point of attack as well.

Boston College came in ranked 23rd nationally in rushing offense with 225 per game. The Eagles finished with 9 yards on the ground, their lowest total since they produced minus-14 against Louisville in 2015.

Boston College converted just three third downs on 16 tries and totaled 57 plays.

Oh by the way, Clemson is 10-0 for the fourth time in program history and has 32 wins in its last 34 tries against ACC opposition.

Even with the offense sputtering, Clemson never seemed all that ruffled as it tried to pull away. It's hard to be too stressed when you have that nasty group of defenders making life a living hell for just about everyone they face.

Anthony Brown's 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame experienced that hell first-hand on Boston College's third offensive play. Christian Wilkins was coming back home, and he was coming back to destroy the team he used to pull for.

Wilkins forced Brown to throw the ball away on third-and-10, and then he came down on Brown with the full force of his 315 pounds.

Brown was knocked out of the game and was later taken to the hospital.