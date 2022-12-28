But you don't have to be a master of deductive reasoning to conclude that something big seems upon us.

No, we don't know the particulars yet on which guys will be coming back. That news will likely come when the players themselves announce it.

And maybe calling it "intrigue" is understating it. For the people inside Clemson's football program and the fans outside it, this ranks as something utterly delightful and delicious.

Dabo Swinney is a smart, calculating person. He wouldn't have let on a week ago that something special was brewing if he didn't feel pretty strongly that such a concoction would come to fruition.

Something not just big, but different. Something that further defines and separates Clemson in a college football world that's been turned upside-down by NIL, the transfer portal and bowl opt-outs.

Maybe at some point in the long-term future Swinney's program will look like a transactional way station in the fashion an increasing number of programs out there look like transactional way stations.

Maybe there will come a time when talented recruits and their families don't consider the holistic culture here magnetic, when they're turned off by the nurturing and even spiritual elements that rub some people the wrong way when the head coach makes them a feature of a press conference.

Maybe there will come a time when a team that falls short of the playoff standard suffers defections left and right before its bowl game.

Maybe there will also come a time when a cluster of draft-eligible guys, guys who were assumed to have been long gone, don't think twice before considering whether to use another year of college eligibility.

But as rapidly as things change, we continually see reminders at Clemson of the foundations for past greatness.

You could argue part of that foundation was the refusal to give in last year when a 4-3 record felt like a different galaxy (they won out to get to 10 wins).

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

You could argue another part of it was coming together this season after one of the most brutal whippings ever suffered under Swinney, in South Bend.

And yes, you could argue the most recent piece of evidence came in Charlotte when Clemson fans packed their side of the stadium much more out of loyalty than certainty or even hope of favorable results.

Non-football-related & off topics

It's fair to say these past two seasons have been rockier than any of us envisioned when this juggernaut was winning 29 consecutive games and making an afterthought of CFP trips, and wins over Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Five losses over two years is pretty dang good for most programs. But that's certainly a slip from what we saw from 2015 to 2020, and from what the beast down in Athens has made its standard in 2021 and 2022.

Yet the recent recruiting class presented a sign of strength, mainly because of perceptions of disarray that followed the departure of assistant coaches a year ago.

And now as this cluster of defensive linemen gets closer to a decision, it surely reminds you of three of the most important decisions in Clemson football history back in January of 2018.

If you don't get Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant back that year, you don't hold Alabama to 16 points in the national championship. You probably don't even get the opportunity to hold Alabama to 16 points in the national championship.

Don't misunderstand: This isn't necessarily the same thing, and we aren't necessarily saying this translates into Clemson's third national title in eight years.

The past two years have been humbling to everyone at Clemson, because previously everyone at Clemson just assumed the glorious ride would continue.

So at this point in Clemson football history everyone is older and wiser to the fact that winning big is hard.

But also wise to the fact that there is still some extraordinary power in that Paw.

CLEARANCE: Post-Christmas DEALS on CLEMSON gear/apparel & Orange Bowl gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!