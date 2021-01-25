CLEMSON -- During Clemson's spring practice eight years ago, this writer was chatting with Dabo Swinney inside an indoor practice facility that had opened just a few months earlier.

The topic was how the offensive revolution in college football had influenced professional football. Cam Newton had been with the Panthers for two years, and the franchise molded its offense to Newton's talents as opposed to the other way around.

Coaches and front-office personnel in the NFL were starting to learn that these college quarterbacks are really freaking good, and really freaking good at more than just dropping back and throwing the football.

Swinney, that day:

"In college football you have 125 teams. So you have a lot of flavors, a lot of thoughts, a lot of minds, a lot of different ways of doing that. In the pros, you don't have that. You've got 32 teams. It's cookie-cutter. And now all of a sudden you have some stuff trickling in."