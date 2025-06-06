Sometimes common sense overrides metrics

CLEMSON -- OK, we're probably insulting your intelligence -- and probably our own as well -- by asking for your attention to be drawn to ESPN's FPI ratings.

From this corner, we probably haven't spent five minutes of our lifetime thinking about them. So it's probably an affront to all to dedicate an entire column to them.

But the premise here is less about the FPI and more about the Miami Hurricanes. And yes, feel totally free to insert a joke about the comically flawed nature of both.

According to ESPN's metrics, Clemson has the seventh-best chance of winning a national title in 2025.

Texas is at the top (22.2 percent), followed by Georgia (17.5).

But it's not the programs above Clemson (3.8) that draw the attention here.

It's the program directly below.

The Miami Hurricanes. Eighth at 3.2 percent.