TigerIllustrated - Spiller talks with Alabama running back

Spiller talks with Alabama running back
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
New position coach C.J. Spiller spoke Sunday evening with a running back on Clemson's radar.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Pike Road (Ala.) back Quinshon Judkins talked with Spiller an hour before Super Bowl kickoff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news