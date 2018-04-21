Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The spotlight for the spring reasonably centered on the quarterbacks, particularly Trevor Lawrence. And now there’s plenty of buzz about rising sophomore receiver Tee Higgins being primed for a breakout season after his sterling spring game showing.

All that factors into what I consider the big-picture takeaway from the spring – which is simply the reminder Clemson’s offense goes to another level when the passing game can be more intimidating.

There are multiple ways to get most jobs done, and the Tigers did rather commendably putting together the puzzle last year to be a formidable offense despite the threat of a vertical passing attack diminishing over the course of the season.