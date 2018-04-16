Ticker
football

Spring game visit puts Clemson in the mix for four-star offensive lineman

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson appears to have wedged into the conversation for a four-star offensive lineman coming off his first visit.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson interior lineman Zeke Correll spent Saturday on campus and attended the spring game with his parents.

