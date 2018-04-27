THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Fifteen spring practices are complete. Three months remain before Clemson’s football team will reconvene for the grind of August camp.

So in part eight of this post-spring series, after talking with numerous sources and contacts and following our coverage of practices in March and April, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the pulse of things moving into the rest of spring and summer.