Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- There's a lot made of how difficult it is for a first-year freshman to come in and make an impact at the beginning of a season.

Maybe we need to be talking more about how hard it is for a freshman to close a season -- particularly the long seasons that have become a ritual at Clemson.

Travis Etienne might be the best example of this. He came in over the summer and instantly looked like he was shot out of a cannon, and everyone marveled.

But the grind ultimately caught up to him, and it all came to a head in his home state when he put forth a forgettable evening in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.