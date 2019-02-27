Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson kicks off spring practice this afternoon, beginning the build-up toward the April 6 spring game.

In recent weeks, we’ve covered the gamut of question marks and position battles the Tigers face in preparation to try and put together a third national championship squad in four seasons.

A lot of the story will only unfold over the proceeding months. But with media permitted to watch several periods of individual drills in both today’s and Friday’s practices, there are points of more immediate interest as Clemson takes the field today.