Tigerillustrated.com

-- Don't sleep on Chase Brice.

OK, the odds are slim that he's going to contend for a starting role this year.

Heck, the odds might be slim he contends for a starting job next year and the year after.

But it sure feels like he's going to make some significant contributions at Clemson at some point, assuming he sticks around.

There's a tradition here and everywhere of spring-practice heroes who never end up doing much of substance. That's just sort of part of the deal when coaches are trying to push their first and second string to perform at a peak level.

The regularly favorable reviews we've heard of Brice, though, suggest that this does not fit into that category.