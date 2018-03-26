THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- This offensive staff has a pretty good record of addressing and resolving deficiencies.

In a recent conversation with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, we were interested in the areas the staff identified in its self-scout of the 2017 season.

But before he broached that topic, Scott wanted to cover the areas they were working on this time last year.

It was a good point, because everything moves so fast nowadays that there's little time for reflection on the dominant topics entering last season.