Every year at this time, we dust off the same disclaimers:

Spring game play-calling is homogenized because coaches know opposing staffs will be looking at the replay. This amounts to the sample size of one practice, so be cautious in projecting too much from one day’s performance.

In other words, we’ve witnessed our share of spring game stars through the years whose outings bore no translation to the subsequent season. And we’ve watched middling performances from soon-to-be stars.

To that end, what we see from Clemson’s quarterbacks next Saturday shouldn’t serve as the referendum on what the pecking order going into next season should be.