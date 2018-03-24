Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When they resume practice Monday, the Tigers will have been off since March 14th. That was the day of their first full spring scrimmage, and Dabo Swinney gave them the rest of the week off per usual.

This hiatus came at the perfect time for the basketball program, which was able to enjoy all of the spotlight for a change. Everything was focused on the Tigers when they went 2-0 in San Diego last weekend. And last week they dominated coverage, here and everywhere, as they prepared for their first Sweet 16 trip in 21 years.

After the much-deserved moment in the sun for Brad Brownell's team, now it's back to a fascinating offseason for the football program. It's worth reminding that they still have three weeks of practice remaining before the spring game on April 14, still plenty of things to sort out as the coaches get a better look at how this team performs under the pressure of game-like situations.