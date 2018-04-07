Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A few days ago we wrote about a sequence in practice when Christian Wilkins was matched against Gage Cervenka.

Wilkins was just sort of going through the motions and Cervenka stoned him. And on top of that, Cervenka talked smack to commemorate this rare achievement.

Cervenka made the gave mistake of poking the bear. Wilkins completely destroyed Cervenka on the next play. Then he did the same to Justin Falcinelli.

Given that the coaches have called out the defense for lack of focus and attention to detail thus far during scrimmage situations, you wondered if this sequence with Wilkins was a microcosm of the defense as a whole.

Look: It's spring practice. There's a cluster of guys who strongly considered going pro before electing to remain. It's really not a great surprise to hear that the defense has shown a pattern of lapses that will get you beaten in games.