Tigerillustrated.com

SPRING PRACTICE: Sunday Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
At the risk of sounding repetitive, Tyler Davis continues to stand out on the interior defensive line.
Dabo Swinney pumped the brakes a bit on Davis a few days ago, saying he still has a lot to learn. And it's undeniably true that the coaches would be quite stressed if they had to rely on him as a starter in a game right now.
But it's also true that the staff is quite happy with what they've seen of Davis thus far. He's just consistently disruptive and physical, and you get the feeling he's very much capable of being the third or fourth guy in the tackle rotation. Add in his thirst for knowledge and desire to live in the film room, and you get a player with some enormous upside long-term.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news