Our spring practice coverage rolls on today after Clemson hit the practice field Wednesday for day one of spring workouts.

This freshmen-heavy feature is the first of three updates today at Tigerillustrated.com.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson true freshman linebacker and former Rivals100 member Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Ga.

SPRING PRACTICE: THURSDAY A.M. INSIDER & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

