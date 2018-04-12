Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- The absence of Dexter Lawrence has been a good thing in more ways than one.

As you know, Lawrence has been withheld from contact situations during the spring in hopes he'll be 100 percent entering August camp and through the season -- a sharp contrast to last year, when he entered camp out of shape post foot surgery and then spent the season dealing with pain in his foot and ankle.

The coaches believe he'll be at full strength and ready to unleash his wrath come fall camp, so that's a positive.

The other encouraging byproduct: It's given some very capable backups an opportunity to prove themselves worthy of playing time, to make a statement that they'll be in the rotational picture in 2018.