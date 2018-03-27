Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Let's unpack yesterday's assessment of Trevor Lawrence by co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

Look, it's late March and there's still a lot of time and practice and evaluation left before the start of the 2018 season. It's wise to avoid going crazy over developments that happen this time of year, to use some restraint in reaction to what we hear whether positive or negative.

But boy was it hard to keep the eyes from getting really wide yesterday when Scott went in-depth on Lawrence's progress thus far.

We wrote about this last night, but here's the deeper context: