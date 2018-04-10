THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- This Isaiah Simmons experiment at SAM linebacker is going to be fun to watch.

The reviews thus far have been quite favorable as Simmons spends spring practice at Dorian O'Daniel's vacated spot while also seeing some time at boundary safety.

This will surely be among the interesting themes to follow in Saturday's spring game. The more you think about it, the more you start to believe Simmons could be a similar type of every-down weapon O'Daniel was.