BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's springtime in Clemson, South Carolina, as today marked day one of spring football practice for the Tigers.

After spending considerable time on campus throughout the afternoon hours, Tigerillustrated.com has a lot of ground to cover in our fourth update of the day.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson true freshman wide receiver and former Rivals100 member Bryant Wesco of Midlothian, TX.

SPRING PRACTICE: Wednesday Evening Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!