CLEMSON -- At one point during last year's spring practice, Dabo Swinney was asked about making the quarterbacks live in practice and basically dismissed the notion.

"I don't need to see (Kelly Bryant) getting smashed to the ground to know what he's capable of," he said. "I know what he's capable of and what he can do with his legs."

A few days later, Swinney had a change of heart and surprised everyone by making the quarterbacks full-contact during a full-scale scrimmage.

They went full contact for one more scrimmage, and then for a third time in the spring game.

Swinney's about-face on the issue last year demonstrates the difficulty of the decision. On one hand, it's instructive to see how a quarterback reacts under a real threat of contact instead of a mere touch. On the other, you'll be second-guessing yourself all offseason if one of your triggermen gets hurt.