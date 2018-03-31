Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A lot of folks haven’t been sure how to digest the information and quotes being given about freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence through the first half of spring practice, and for justifiable reason.

Coaches tend to be deliberate with their wording, and their comments usually are crafted toward one of two audiences. Either they want the public to hear something, or they want a message to go through to players – be it veiled or transparent.

To be fair, the praise afforded Lawrence to date has been by no means lavish. There’s been constructive criticism, too, while tones have been tempered.