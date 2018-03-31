Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

These last two weeks will be compelling as far as helping shape a pecking order at the reserve defensive end spots heading toward August camp.

You won’t get any complaints from Clemson's staff about its defensive line starting lineup being anticlimactic. Relatively new defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Lemanski Hall must be living right to be able to retain all four of the Tigers’ highly regarded linemen.