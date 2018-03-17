THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
I think expectation that Tavien Feaster is going to be a drastically different version of what we saw last season is misguided.
Feaster has mentioned the desire to shed a few pounds with the thought he perhaps got a little too bulky this time a year ago. That maybe he would like to see what he could do at 212 pounds instead of the low 220s.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news