SPRING PRACTICE: Weekend Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com Staff

I think expectation that Tavien Feaster is going to be a drastically different version of what we saw last season is misguided.

Feaster has mentioned the desire to shed a few pounds with the thought he perhaps got a little too bulky this time a year ago. That maybe he would like to see what he could do at 212 pounds instead of the low 220s.

