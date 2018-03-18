Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Josh Watson, Kevin Dodd, B.J. Goodson – there’s an impressive list of Clemson defensive players for whom the light has come on late in their career, if not their final season.
Could Albert Huggins be added to the list?
The same offseason commentary has followed the former four-star defensive tackle year after year. Good size, good athletic potential. But he needs to take things more seriously.
