Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson's coaches have been equal-opportunity deployers in their approach to the quarterback race this spring.

The 7-on-7 phase of practices is a crucial element of how coaches on both sides evaluate personnel in highly competitive situations.

Entering spring practice this year, Dabo Swinney knew he had a stockpile of talent at quarterback. The lavishly talented Trevor Lawrence was joining a room that included Kelly Bryant, who led the Tigers to a third consecutive playoff appearance last season.

Hunter Johnson was ready to prove himself after spending most of last season as the No. 3 guy behind Zerrick Cooper. And Chase Brice was eager to build on the flashes he showed during a redshirt year.