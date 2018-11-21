THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Steve Spurrier says Dabo Swinney's nuclear 2011 rant about South Carolina never should have happened.

And he doesn't really blame the man who unleashed it.

Yeah, you read that right.

The craziest part of the whole thing has always been Swinney going off on something he thought Spurrier said:

"We might not be LSU or Alabama. But we ain't Clemson."

Swinney had good reason to think Spurrier said it: The official Gamecocks Football Twitter feed attributed it to the Head Ball Coach, when in reality it was play-by-play man Todd Ellis who said it.

"Todd Ellis said it," Spurrier told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this week. "But one of our dumb -- I would say dumbass. Can you put dumbass in the article?"

You bet your visor we can.