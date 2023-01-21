As part of our recent deep dive into the backgrounds of Cade Klubnik and Chris Vizzina, one part of the conversation with Vizzina's mother really struck a chord that went deeper than the typical talk about a decorated athlete on his way to play at a higher level.

Beyond all the fanfare and pomp and circumstance that accompanies a recruiting class' arrival, there's the basic familial part that is usually front and center with the family itself.

Last year it was Tod and Kim Klubnik taking their son across the country and dropping him off, then returning back home to Austin as empty-nesters after the baby of the family departed.

This year it was Carolyn, weeks before she and her husband would take their only child Christopher to Clemson.

As she counted down the days, Carolyn said this: