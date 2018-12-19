THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- In 2011, the national leaders in yards-per-play offense were Baylor, Houston and Oklahoma State.

The Bears churned out yards at a clip of 7.63 yards per play, the Cougars 7.61 and the Cowboys 7.24.

There was a view at the time that no way could these pyrotechnics be synonymous with national-championship football. So the supposedly grown men on the block where it meant more, Alabama and LSU, had a rematch for the national title.