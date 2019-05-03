THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson mens assistant basketball coach Steve Smith is done at Clemson.

The university issued the following statements earlier this morning shortly after 10 a.m.

STATEMENT FROM CLEMSON ATHLETICS

Clemson Athletics has not renewed the contract of assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Smith, which expired on April 30, 2019.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH BRAD BROWNELL

I support the decision not to renew Steve Smith’s contract.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later today.

