Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 15:02:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Picture of stability

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- A mere four years ago, it was natural for Clemson fans to look at Auburn with at least a little envy.

Dabo Swinney had done some really fine things as of the 2014 offseason, including back-to-back bowl slayings of Ohio State and LSU. He even managed to hang on to Deshaun Watson after the prized commitment made a secret visit to The Plains.

But Auburn was a sensation in Gus Malzahn's first season in charge. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare (Georgia) and the Kick Six (Alabama) helped send them to the BCS title game, where they almost knocked off Florida State. And then Malzahn followed by bringing in a signing class that Rivals.com ranked No. 9 nationally.

Hidto2ike60ptlbt92za
Clemson's two national championships came with Georgia quarterbacks leading the way in Homer Jordan (1981) and Deshaun Watson (2016).
Getty

Further inspection will reveal that 13 members of that class didn't make it through their college careers. That's more than half of Malzahn's 25-man signing class in 2014.

That's ... not good. And neither was losing five members of the 2015 class (No. 7 ranking) for one reason or another, or eight members of the 2016 class (No. 8 ranking).

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}