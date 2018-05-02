THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- A mere four years ago, it was natural for Clemson fans to look at Auburn with at least a little envy.

Dabo Swinney had done some really fine things as of the 2014 offseason, including back-to-back bowl slayings of Ohio State and LSU. He even managed to hang on to Deshaun Watson after the prized commitment made a secret visit to The Plains.

But Auburn was a sensation in Gus Malzahn's first season in charge. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare (Georgia) and the Kick Six (Alabama) helped send them to the BCS title game, where they almost knocked off Florida State. And then Malzahn followed by bringing in a signing class that Rivals.com ranked No. 9 nationally.