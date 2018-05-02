Picture of stability
CLEMSON -- A mere four years ago, it was natural for Clemson fans to look at Auburn with at least a little envy.
Dabo Swinney had done some really fine things as of the 2014 offseason, including back-to-back bowl slayings of Ohio State and LSU. He even managed to hang on to Deshaun Watson after the prized commitment made a secret visit to The Plains.
But Auburn was a sensation in Gus Malzahn's first season in charge. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare (Georgia) and the Kick Six (Alabama) helped send them to the BCS title game, where they almost knocked off Florida State. And then Malzahn followed by bringing in a signing class that Rivals.com ranked No. 9 nationally.
Further inspection will reveal that 13 members of that class didn't make it through their college careers. That's more than half of Malzahn's 25-man signing class in 2014.
That's ... not good. And neither was losing five members of the 2015 class (No. 7 ranking) for one reason or another, or eight members of the 2016 class (No. 8 ranking).
