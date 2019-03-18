THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Between now and when Clemson and Alabama meet again, a lot of words are going to be said and written about what Nick Saban might've learned from the utter nightmare he experienced the night of Jan. 7.

The most popular item at the top of the list, justifiably, will be the task of covering Clemson's receivers who are going after balls thrown by Trevor Lawrence.

There will also be the issue of scoring in the red zone. Alabama couldn't do it, and that's primarily how that game shifted from a track meet into a bludgeoning.

All through Saban's sparkling tenure in Tuscaloosa, people on the outside have been in search of the kryptonite that makes the crimson machine choke and sputter.