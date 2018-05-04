Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

As it turned out, pitching and defense carried an inconsistent offense through some lean times; even amid a recent resurgence at the plate, Clemson ranks 11th in the conference with a .253 batting average after hitting .282 last season. Like we said, weird. Adding to the weirdness is a traditionally powerhouse conference performing below those lofty standards. Clemson has claimed six ACC series wins thus far, including sweeps of Georgia Tech and Virginia. And yet, none of those six series victims can claim a winning conference record. Like we said, weird. And so Clemson, its confidence and momentum brimming with an eight-game winning streak and a 34-11 record (17-7 ACC), now prepares to play host to Florida State in a weekend series that begins Saturday. The Seminoles are banged up and carry a 13-10 conference record into this series. But it nonetheless represents a chance for Monte Lee's team to keep growing and developing down the stretch of his third season in charge. It is not unreasonable, given the uncommon struggles of the ACC, to say we won't know how good this Clemson team is until the NCAA Tournament. It's just been that type of strange in 2018. Four of Clemson's ACC series wins have been sweeps, and normally that's a great sign.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS TEAM RECORD ACC RECORD NATIONAL RANKING Clemson 34-11 17-7 No. 6 (Perfect Game) N.C. State 31-12 15-8 No. 7 (Baseball America) Florida State 31-14 13-10 No. 16 (Baseball America) Louisville 30-14 10-11 No. 29 (Collegiate Baseball) Wake Forest 21-26 11-13 Notre Dame 21-24 10-14 Boston College 15-28 6-18

Then again, the Tigers were swept at home by N.C. State and suffered another home series loss to a Miami team that is 18-25 and 11-13 in the ACC.

There are signs, though, that this team could be rounding into ideal form at the right time. A mere two weeks ago, things looked to be skittering off the rails. Three days after a loss to Georgia in North Augusta, the Tigers gagged away that monster lead against Miami and lost 12-11 in 12 innings. They were still shell-shocked the next day and lost 6-1 in front of a bunch of empty seats with the football spring game being played a few hundred yards away. Whatever positive momentum generated by an 8-3 victory in Game 3 was blunted by an offensive no-show in a 6-1 loss in Athens. At the time, smart money was not on Lee's team turning around and unleashing an eight-game winning streak. But that's exactly what has happened, and a few key developments have brought the good vibes back: -- Ryley Gilliam, after some early season hiccups, is looking dominant out of the bullpen. He still hasn't allowed a run in ACC play over 15 innings, during which he's yielded just four hits. Opponents are batting .085 against him in ACC play and .136 overall.

COASTAL DIVISION STANDINGS TEAM RECORD ACC RECORD NATIONAL RANKING N. Carolina 32-13 18-6 No. 4 (Collegiate Baseball) Duke 33-11 15-8 No. 9 (Collegiate Baseball) Pittsburgh 25-17 10-11 Georgia Tech 24-21 11-13 Miami 18-25 11-13 Virginia 25-20 9-15 Virginia Tech 20-26 8-16

-- Kyle Wilkie has been a revelation. When the conference schedule began, he was hitting in the 8 hole. Last week he was hitting cleanup when Clemson earned its first sweep in Charlottesville since 2002. He's so money with runners in scoring position that the coaches have had no choice but to put him in the 4 spot. -- Sam Hall has been a sensation. Injuries necessitated Hall's insertion, and Lee is asking himself why he didn't find a way to get him out there sooner. He's swinging the bat well, he plays excellent defense and he brings a refreshing demeanor to the dugout. Whether he's playing second base, third base or left field, he's made a strong case to stay in the lineup regardless. -- Logan Davidson is quietly having a monster defensive season. Last year he had a .913 fielding percentage and totaled 22 errors in 63 games. This year he's at a staggering .975 with just five errors in 45 games. Defense and pitching saved this team during some stretches when the offense wasn't producing, and it will serve them well in the postseason. If this team puts it all together, it can be a holy terror. That much seems a certainty. But be careful assuming anything about this season. It's been weird like that.

