A year ago, 20 bad minutes of basketball against Oakland left people howling for Clemson to make a coaching change. Friday night, 20 minutes of jittery basketball ended up looming large in the Tigers' 80-76 loss to Kansas in Omaha. The latter scenario, occurring in the Round of 16 compared to the first round of the NIT, is certainly preferable and more acceptable. This would have been a fantastic season even had Clemson not summoned the fight to battle back and make things decidedly interesting in the final few minutes last night.

A late rally by Clemson was not enough against No. 1 seed Kansas Friday night in Omaha. AP

You might have heard that this basketball program doesn't get this far very often, once every couple of decades. You might have heard that such an achievement this year seemed almost absurd before the season, and pretty close to it as of Jan. 20 when Clemson lost its best all-around player.

So yes, what a story and what an uplifting time for a program that always must labor in the shadow of giants in its conference and on its own campus.

Clemson's All-time NCAA Tournament Appearances YEAR RECORD TOURNEY RUN COACH 1980 23-9 Elite Eight Bill Foster 1987 25-6 First Round Cliff Ellis 1989 19-11 Second Round Cliff Ellis 1990 26-9 Sweet 16 Cliff Ellis 1996 18-11 First Round Rick Barnes 1997 23-10 Sweet 16 Rick Barnes 1998 18-14 First Round Rick Barnes 2008 24-10 First Round Oliver Purnell 2009 23-9 First Round Oliver Purnell 2010 21-11 First Round Oliver Purnell 2011 22-12 First Round Brad Brownell 2018 25-10 Sweet 16 Brad Brownell

You entered this season wondering how they were going to get fans excited after they lost their most exciting player from a team that fell short of expectations. Because last year's team was the one that seemed poised for a run to and through the NCAA Tournament, not this one. But this season showed once again that the formula for momentum and excitement is not complicated. Fans at a football-crazy school who are indifferent during the lean times will buy in and rally around a team that is winning. Brad Brownell's group did just that, starting 14-1 and 20-4 and then finding itself after a three-game losing streak in February. The 2016-17 team looked really good on paper, but the stuff that goes on between the ears is not documented with a look at a statistics sheet or a list of returning starters. The pieces just didn't fit ideally in a season when strong-willed newcomers joined strong-willed veterans. Defense was a problem for one of the few times in Brownell's tenure, and last year's team had some bad luck too. This group was good enough and strong enough to overcome some bad fortune of its own. Donte Grantham's torn ACL seemed like the end of their chances to make the NCAA Tournament. Brownell had to remind everyone that no one died, that the remaining players were still really good and had a chance to do big things.

An emotional Anthony Oliver II walks off the court at CenturyLink Center in Omaha Friday night following Clemson's loss to No. 1 seed Kansas. Oliver's playing time could increase substantially next season. AP

They righted themselves after getting smoked at Virginia three days following Grantham's injury, winning four games in a row. Then came the squandered lead against a Florida State team that ended up being pretty good, the blow to the head that knocked Shelton Mitchell out for two games.

They were fortunate it was just a concussion, but Mitchell's absence was a big deal in a home loss to Duke and a road defeat at Virginia Tech. Even when Mitchell returned for a home game against Georgia Tech they were wobbly and not playing all that well. The Yellow Jackets couldn't finish them off, and the Tigers made just enough plays. The next game they took care of a Florida State team that came in hungry, beating them by 13. And we probably haven't made a big enough deal over how hard it is to turn around with your spirits high after getting suffocated by Virginia in the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers looked ready to blow them out of Brooklyn in the first half of that semifinal game, but the Tigers battled back to make a game of it in similar fashion to last night. Virginia locked up Clemson's guards, but seven days later in San Diego the same guards played their best game of the season against New Mexico. Two days later they carved up Auburn in a resounding blowout. Blind luck is not the reason a group of guys play that well, that confidently, so soon after having their confidence shaken.

Clemson big man Elijah Thomas, a former four-star recruit out of high school, showed considerable improvement throughout the 2017-2018 season. Getty

This team was made of strong stuff on the outside and inside, and that's what Brownell is most proud of. It's what fans should be most proud of too, because without it you don't have a chance against the gobs of talent Kansas rolled out in Omaha. Brownell's one lament was that first half when the stage and the moment appeared to scatter his team's execution. The Tigers are plenty used to playing these types of teams in the ACC. But the feel is just different, more charged, when you're still playing this time of year. "We had some careless turnovers and we had some things that looked like we were a little star struck at times," he said. "I think we had a hard time settling in. Even when it was 25-23, I think that was the score with seven minutes to go in the first half, I really didn't feel like we were playing well. "And some of that is because of Kansas. But we just weren't in a comfortable spot like we've been and just had a hard time getting comfortable most of the day." March Madness is known for the advancement of teams that get hot at the right time, but it is really dang hard to sustain the level of play Clemson showed in the first two rounds. If the worst thing we can say about Brownell's eighth team is that it got a bit star-struck by playing Kansas in the Round of 16, that means it's been quite a season.

