CLEMSON -- In last year's spring game it was hard for Brandon Streeter's offense to get anything started because of a bunch of men on the other line of scrimmage making the offensive linemen look like boys.

A year later, it could be more of the same for an offensive line missing Walker Parks and Marcus Tate, and with Mitchell Mayes recovering from a knee injury.

Not to spend too much time talking about what happened a year ago, but it is interesting to look back and recall the conclusions we were all making in the wake of that game.

Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry wreaked havoc, combining for 6.5 sacks. Then they combined for 10 sacks over the entire 2022 season.

Entering last season it seemed that the defensive line was going to be a disruptive, dominant force that compared favorably to the 2018 Power Ranger group.