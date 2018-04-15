Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Both Larry and I expressed sentiment going in that it’s dangerous if not premature to read too much into spring games. Things get overblown for what amounts to a small sample size in a scrimmage where factors such as the talent you’re surrounded by or going against matter.

The Tigers scored sufficiently last season, and Kelly Bryant’s running ability enabled impressive success at scoring touchdowns when the team made it into the red zone.

Yet how do you witness what Trevor Lawrence did and not let it color your thinking about Clemson’s quarterback direction?