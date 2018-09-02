Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There’s something to be said for easy, feel-good openers. For example, the family of five-star freshman receiver Justyn Ross was on the sidelines early in warm-ups, hoping to pull their boy aside briefly for a quick pic to commemorate the day.

You can accommodate such requests and leave a warming first impression in doing so, and facing Furman afforded Clemson a wealth of encouraging opening highlights for many young players and those supporting them.

So we witnessed plenty of teases to the upside that lies ahead for Clemson football’s future.

But as is the annual disclaimer, here’s cautioning against reading much into who or what we saw.