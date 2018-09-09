THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

His last press-conference question answered late Saturday night, Dabo Swinney slowly rose from the table and groaned.

A crazy-train second half at Kyle Field seemed to age him a few years.

"Man I'm sore," he said. "I feel like I just played."

It's true that the fun is in the winning, and it's true that Clemson has had an awful lot of fun in recent years.

But these types of games have a way of leaving the head man spent physically and emotionally.