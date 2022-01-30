Ahead of our very lengthy Monday Insider, here are a few Sunday nuggets in the aftermath of Clemson's elite junior day:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In many ways, the event was a lot like the Tigers' past elite junior days. Same date the final weekend in January; there were fewer than two dozen attendants, with a concentration put on attracting select prospects Clemson's staff truly likes.

Yet this one was different in a couple of fashions.