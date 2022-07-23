Sunday Clemson Football Notes
In this business we've all asked some, oh, less than artful questions over the years. It happens.
But the longer you do this, the more you understand and empathize with why coaches and players become jaded about performing their media responsibilities.
As was shared on The West Zone message board a few days ago, Dabo Swinney was asked Tuesday how much confidence he has in Ryan Linthicum given that Linthicum started over Will Putnam in the spring game (Linthicum started, but only because there were two teams. And Putnam started for the other team).
A day later, a longtime Miami reporter asked DJ Uiagalelei how excited he was to finally play Miami at home for the first time in ... two years.
Not to be the grumpy old media man in the room, but goodness. We have all spring and most of the summer to come up with questions to ask a Hall of Fame coach and high-profile players, and this is some of what we come up with?
Shifting to more important matters, it's notable and ironic how well Swinney goes over in person after we spend months seeing people pitch social-media fits over the various stances on college football, how he builds and protects his program, etc.
Just days before he went before the cameras, Swinney was ripped apart for his choice of attire at an event devoted to raising a bunch of money for breast-cancer research. So it was refreshing to get away from the make-believe viral world and hear the man talk about various topics.
