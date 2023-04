Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

As spring practice rolls on in Clemson, South Carolina, so too does our extensive coverage at Tigerillustrated.com.

In the second of two Sunday features, we have additional intel to release to subscribers on numerous freshmen, notably (DB) Shelton Lewis, (WR) Cole Turner, (P) Jack Smith and (K) Robert Gunn.

SUNDAY FRESHMEN NUGGETS II (For subscribers-only)

More MARKED DOWN Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!