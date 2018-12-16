Tigerillustrated.com

Following an impromptu visit to Knoxville (Tenn.) over the weekend, we have additional insight on Charlotte (N.C.) Rivals100 recruit Quavaris Crouch.

Crouch, billed by Rivals.com as the No. 1 football prospect in the state of North Carolina, is the highest-remaining target on Clemson's recruiting board.

SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATE ON QUAVARIS CROUCH