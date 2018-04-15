Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A handful of recruiting nuggets from Clemson’s big spring game recruiting day in advance of our Monday Insider:
-- If there was an uncommitted prospect who got the red-carpet treatment – and by uncommitted, we mean not expected to pull the trigger yesterday – it felt like Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star corner Andrew Booth.
In our eye, you would have a hard time believing Booth (6-0, 180), ranked No. 30 by Rivals.com, wasn’t already a Clemson pledge by the manner in which he and family engaged with other players and members of the program.
Booth, the nation's No. 5 cornerback prospect, told us his plan is only to be committed somewhere before his senior season.
We still believe Clemson to be in the best position of the serious contenders.
