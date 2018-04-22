Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When someone in our house whines about something trivial or a matter of taste, we joke about it being a first-world problem in light of all our blessings.

As a fine-tooth comb has gone over Clemson’s defense this spring, the microscope has spent most of the time analyzing whether the Tigers can get by with three veteran corners. Or, more justifiably, if there’s enough talent to feel secure at the safety positions.

Those are first-tier problems – as in, your defense is in pretty strong shape if those are the most pressing concerns.